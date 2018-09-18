Photo: Francisco Seco (AP)

Christian Pulisic turned 20 years old today, which means he is no longer the Wonderteen we have all known and loved, but instead a full-grown Wonderman. He showed his newfound maturity by scoring the lone goal and winner for Borussia Dortmund in the 85th minute of their Champions League opener against Club Brugge. It was experienced hustle, not precocious skill, that won the game for Dortmund, as Pulisic made a mature, veteran decision to chase after a poor pass into the box and block a Brugge clearance, sending the ball lofting into the net.

They grow up so fast.