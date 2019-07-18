Justin Upton leads all active MLB outfielders with 82 career errors. The galaxy-brained solution to avoid adding to that tally? Misplay a ball so badly he ends up nowhere near it, giving the official scorer no choice but to rule it a hit.



Upton did his best Torii Hunter impression on a big fly by Alex Bregman in the first inning of Wednesday’s Angels-Astros game, sprinting to the track in left-center and making a valiant leaping attempt to rob a home run. That’s right around when the ball landed on the warning track about five feet away from him.

Bregman’s “double” plated Jose Altuve from first. Michael Brantley homered in the next at-bat and the tone was set for an 11-2 Houston win.

Advertisement

If you want to see an actual homer-robbing grab, Ramon Laureano had one last night. I don’t know why you would, though.