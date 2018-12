Screenshot: ESPN

This is so good. A reporter in the scrum ahead of tonight’s Raptors-Clippers game thought it would be a good idea to ask the famously loquacious and good-humored Kawhi Leonard to recall his favorite Christmas memory. Kawhi’s answer is just the most curmudgeonly thing.

Not right now. Kawhi is out of tonight’s game with a sore hip, but that doesn’t mean he has time for your silly human interest questions. Maybe later?