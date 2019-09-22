Falcons safety Keanu Neal suffered a pretty bad injury to his leg just before halftime against the Colts on Saturday. That much became clear when he threw his helmet in frustration and was crying by the time the training staff got to him. While the pain certainly played a part in his emotional state, what likely added to it was the fact that he was just one year removed from suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 of the 2018 season, and he felt that this injury would probably result in the same amount of time lost.

Of course, none of this mattered to the officials of the game, who saw that Neal removed his helmet on the field and penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Colts accepted the penalty, and shots of Neal sobbing on a cart were shown as the ball was re-spotted.

Neal reportedly suffered an Achilles injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. We will update this post with more information once it becomes available.