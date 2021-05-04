Keith Hernandez was ready to dip when the lights went out in St. Louis

it only lasted 20 seconds but the blackout in St. Louis had Keith Hernandez shook. Image : Getty Images

Before the Mets lost to the Cardinals 6-5 and fired hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater, the team had something else to worry about — actually finishing the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the lights at Busch Stadium went out. The stadium was completely dark and the limited capacity crowd let out an audible gasp. Unfortunately, chaos did not ensue. Rather, the whole ordeal took less than 20 seconds.

But the power outage didn’t stop the former Met/Cardinal and current SNY broadcaster from wondering how long this shit was going to go on.

“Oh my God,” you hear Hernandez say in the video. “Hhow long are we going to be here for this?”

And just as Hernandez began saying, “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen—” the field lit up.

I’m sure he has seen [a stadium go dark] before. Remember the Super Bowl blackout of 2013? That suspended play for 34 minutes! It also had some players floating conspiracies about a reason behind the blackout. “You’re a zillion-dollar company, and your lights go out?” Ray Lewis asked after that game. “No. No way.”

A 34-minute suspension probably would’ve been all too long for Hernandez, and anyone else for that matter. With 162 games to play, everyone from the hot dog vendor to umpires are always keen to keep things movin’ right along.

Fortunately, whatever issue went on with the lights was resolved shortly. So the good folks at SNY continued their jobs and finished doing what they do best, calling another Mets loss.