After getting called out by his own player, Kenny Stills, for hosting a fundraiser for wet racist Donald Trump, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to perform some damage control with a limp-dick statement about being buddies with Trump despite disagreeing with him about certain issues:



The statement, which essentially says, “Look, I don’t agree with all the racism, however, Donald Trump is my friend and I enjoy the tax cuts he gives me, so it’s cool for me to help him get re-elected,” is about as cowardly as these things come. This was not lost on Stills, who had this to say to the Palm Beach Post when asked about Ross’s explanation for aiding a white supremacist president:

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Ross said, “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

That did not satisfy Stills.

“I don’t believe that you can play both sides,” Stills said.

Stills said he expects to speak with Ross “at some point.”

“We’ve had plenty of private conversations,” he said. “And through his statement you see his loyalty to his friend. And I understand and respect that. But the two things don’t align when it comes to the nonprofit and then holding this fundraiser for that man.”