Screenshot: MSG

The Knicks as a franchise have completely packed it in for the rest of the season, but the electrifying rookie Kevin Knox has yet to get the tanking memo. In the second quarter of New York’s likely eventual loss against the 76ers, Knox took a bounce pass in stride from DeAndre Jordan as he sped into the lane and slammed a thunderous dunk right on Ben Simmons, sending the young Aussie down under the basket. But better than the highlight itself is Jordan’s face afterwards, which connotes a sort of stunned terror that his new teammate can do that on just a moment’s notice.

“Damn,” that face says. “I didn’t know anyone actually tried around here.”