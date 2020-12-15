Keyontae Johnson’s parents report he’s stable, FaceTimed Florida teammates

We breathe a sigh of relief today for Keyontae Johnson and his family. Photo : Getty Images

In wonderful news, University of Florida star basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition and is breathing on his own and “even FaceTimed the team,” according to his parents, Nika and Marrecus Johnson.

Keyontae Johnson, who was the preseason SEC Player of the Year, collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout break in the first half of their game against Florida State on Saturday. He was carried off on a stretcher and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where was listed as being in “critical but stable condition.”

Thankfully, Johnson appears to be trending in the right direction. After it was discovered that Johnson had tested positive for COVID earlier this year, there was speculation of the possibility of myocarditis. According to AP:

“Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes”

It is truly a blessing that Johnson is not a cautionary tale. Not only did the season never truly come into question, but the very game that Johnson collapsed during continued after he was stretchered from the court. A healthy, young man, with the training and physical health of an SEC athlete, who previously had COVID, collapsed during a game, and we’re not even willing to stop the game — let alone not being willing to look at if the lives of student athletes are being jeopardized by playing? It’s all for money, and the NCAA has shown that they’re good with simply sending “thoughts & prayers,” instead of prioritizing the health and safety of its athletes.

Johnson is not out of the woods yet, but this is a great sign.