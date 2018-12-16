Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is almost impossible to stop with his left-arm move, but he introduced a new devastating technique in today’s game against the Packers: the butt sack.

Surely some highlight truther will argue that Mack’s back did more work than his ass, but I’m ruling that a significant amount of butt also touched Aaron Rodgers and that’s what matters, because it’s funnier and more demoralizing.

Mack was credit with half a sack, as he split it with Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. No quarterback ever wants to be in the middle of those two.