With All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack headed to the Chicago Bears, the Raiders will turn to rookies P.J. Hall and Arden Key to step up along their defensive line. Key, in fact, is in line to nab Mack’s starting job. A promotion! So how is the rookie feeling about this latest roster development?

Key for sure isn’t the only Raiders player expressing tremendous enthusiasm for this forward-looking and definitely sane organizational direction:

It must be very cool to play or root for the Oakland Raiders.