Between the transfer portal, NIL, and the evolution of athletes realizing that they’re the most important aspect of sports – which is a business – it’s starting to become quite clear where people stand on this issue. There’s no question where Kirk Herbstreit’s loyalty lies – and isn’t with the players.



Just a few days after Herbstreit – the top college football analyst in the land – said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football,” all because a handful decided to do the smart thing, choosing not to play in “meaningless bowl games” out of caution, Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams guaranteed that he’d be the most talked about player of the offseason after he announced that he’ll be entering the transfer portal.

In case you didn’t pay attention to Oklahoma football this past season, 2021 was a helluva year for Williams. The highly-recruited freshman showed up to campus expecting to take over in the future as he was behind Spencer Rattler – the man that many thought would win the Heisman in the preseason – on the depth chart. But, that all changed when Rattler was benched for Williams during the Oklahoma/Texas game. The Sooners were down 28-7 early in the Red River Shootout, which led to Williams taking over for Rattler. The freshman delivered by racking up 300 yards of total offense along with 3 touchdowns as Oklahoma came back to beat their rival 55-48, as Williams became the Sooners starter for the rest of the season. Things were going better than expected for the freshman. Well, that was until his head coach/quarterback guru – Lincoln Riley – left Oklahoma last month for USC.

And since Riley did what was best for himself and his family, Williams has decided to do the same thing by entering the transfer portal to see what’s out there, as staying at Oklahoma is a possibility.



The hottest name on the transfer market is taking every call and listening to all offers during the NIL era to figure out what works best for him. Can’t you just imagine that Herbstreit is somewhere ranting about Williams and how unpaid college players – from their schools – should solely be playing “for the love of the game.”

Herbstreit has found a way to put his foot in his mouth quite often over the last year. In August, he claimed that college football needed a “Roger Goodell,” as if the NFL’s Commissioner isn’t rotten to his core. A month before that, he was complaining about Texas and Oklahoma announcing their decision to join the SEC, as he laughably said, “It’s all about money. It’s no longer about tradition.”

This is America, Kirk. Everything is about money.

But, the coup de grâce came in 2020 when Herbstreit broke down crying crocodile tears as he told white people “we gotta do better,” in the wake of all the racial and social unrest that occurred that year, as if he’s had to overcome racism daily.

While being the best in the game at his job, Herbstreit is a fraud whenever he discusses anything outside the scope of what’s taking place between the lines on a football field. He’s just another voice that Caleb Williams should leave on mute as he’s determining the best decision for “Caleb Williams.” Besides, it’s not like Kirk Herbstreit does his job for “the love.” His contract with ESPN ends this year, and you can be sure his agent is going to get every dollar out of Disney that he can.