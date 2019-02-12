Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Klay Thompson’s Tuesday night got off to a nauseating start, when his finger did something very gross in the first quarter of the Warriors’ home game against the Utah Jazz. Thompson was working against Donovan Mitchell when his hand appeared to smash into Mitchell’s side, and came away looking very crooked.

Be warned! This is very unpleasant to look at. Isaiah Thomas described it as a jammed finger, but it looks very gross and extremely bent for a finger that is only jammed. Here it is:

Screenshot: NBA TV

Thompson didn’t wait for the end of the play before he started walking to the Warriors sideline, and he was taken back to the locker room soon thereafter. Whatever was done to straighten it back there was surely very disgusting and painful, but Thompson was back on the sideline by the middle of the second quarter, with tape on his digits and a diagnosis of a sprained ring finger. He’s expected to return to the game, which is surely a devastating blow for hockey meme artists everywhere.