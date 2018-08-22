With the Dodgers down by three in the bottom of the ninth, Justin Turner looked like he had a sure hit to possibly spark a rally. Then Kolten Wong happened.

The Cardinals second baseman laid out to his right, and even though he bobbled the ball, he still got the out in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Dodgers. The umpiring crew upheld the call after replay.

Wong was clearly pleased with himself—as he should have been. That throw was nuts!

Fired manager Mike Matheny’s replacement, who is also named Mike (Shildt), had this to say: “Wow.” He said some other stuff, too:

“You can count on your hand, at least I can, the number of plays you’ve seen that are any better than that,” Shildt said. “I’m having a hard time recalling right now what they might be. That’s just a Gold Glove-caliber play is what that is.”

