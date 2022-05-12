Now that the Brooklyn Nets no longer have any games on their schedule, Kyrie Irving has plenty of time on his hands. And he’s using some of that time to let the world of internet trolls, or “cockroaches,” as he calls them, know exactly how he feels about ‘em.

Irving went off on a rant while playing Grand Theft Auto during a livestream where he commented on topics ranging from trolling [Celtics] fans to the talking heads he feels know little about the game, and even his thoughts on the OnlyFans platform. Just so we’re clear, OnlyFans is not Kyrie’s scene, but if it’s yours, he’s got some advice for you.

Sometimes it’s best just to keep your mouth shut and keep it moving. But in this case, I’m not saying Kyrie should’ve even considered that. This livestream was hilarious as Irving went on and on, giving his opinion of the online world. The same people he’s criticizing are the same ones that have played these clips back multiple times, belly laughing all the while. I don’t know what else Kyrie had going on during this livestream, but the internet loved it.

While I have no problem with Irving bashing fans for listening to sports opinionists, I disagree with him that not playing college ball or higher means you don’t know much about a sport. In one clip, Irving seemingly goes in on the sports prognosticators of the world like Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, and others. He mentions how they never hooped past high school, which is why I excluded Stephen A. Smith, as he did play college basketball for Winston-Salem State. This argument against media members is a little outdated.

Kyrie feels like too many of the national sports commentators and Twitter trolls attempt to tell him how he can do his job better. I get how that could become frustrating, but it kind of comes with the territory as a public figure. It’s part of the landscape we’ve all chosen to be part of.

One of the funniest parts of Irving’s rant might be when he mocks internet trolls using a voice that sounds like the one used on South Park when they make fun of celebrities. Kyrie is trolling the trolls. I love it. He should do one of these at the end of each month and get things off his chest. Whether it’s hoop season or not, this would be appointment livestreaming.

I wouldn’t take much of what Kyrie said during this livestream seriously. It seems like he was kicking back, chilling out playing video games, and decided to give the “cockroaches” a taste of their own medicine. Irving also has an issue with team parlays and thinks folks should do something better with their time and money rather than harassing him and other athletes about their betting tickets.

So, the next time you’re contemplating placing a bet online, why not check out Kyrie’s livestream instead. It’ll be way more entertaining than losing hundreds of dollars, and you might learn a few life lessons like not leaving used tissues on the nightstand in plain sight.