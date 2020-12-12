Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Lacrosse-style goals are officially a thing, even in the KHL: SEE IT!

Sneaky ...
Sneaky ...
Screenshot: KHL

Daniil Vovchenko scored the game-winner in Severstal’s 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow on Friday with the move invented by Michigan player Mike Legg in 1996 and duplicated by Andrei Svechinikov of the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Vovchenko, a right-handed shot, didn’t have a good angle to try to get a normal shot on goal or an open teammate to pass to, and instead deftly lifted the puck up and tucked it behind an unsuspecting Spartak goaltender.

Svechnikov, a skilled 20-year-old Russian, sent shockwaves through the NHL with this goal on Oct. 29, 2019.

The talented, daring winger did it again a few months later vs. Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck.

Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators joined Svechnikov with a lacrosse-style goal of his own last season.

And of course, the grandaddy of them all from Legg:

