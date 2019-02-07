Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

As fun as it always is when the Celtics lose at home, it’s even more amusing when the loss is to their historic rivals from Los Angeles. Thursday night’s game improved even on that scenario, with the Lakers reeling after spending the last week or so in trade deadline hell, and the Celtics riding high. Roll the tape!

That’s Rajon Rondo capping an 18-point Lakers comeback, and rescuing teammate Brandon Ingram from a savage ass-whupping, with a clutch buzzer-beater. All of Los Angeles’s final three buckets were like that, off of a scramble following some suspect ball-handling or a less than ideal shot. 19 seconds before Rondo’s game-winner, Kyle Kuzma finished a ragged possession that started with a lazy pass being tipped into the backcourt by burying a wing three-pointer to put the Lakers ahead by a point. 31 seconds before that, LeBron banged home a corner three after saving a ball that he basically dribbled off his own foot. Yes, they got lucky as shit. Good! It is good when Boston teams have bad luck. Anyway here are those shots, in order:

Two nights after suffering the worst loss of LeBron’s career, the Lakers put together their largest comeback win of the season, in the home of a resurgent Celtics squad riding the momentum of 10 wins in their last 11 games. If nothing else, it’s an encouraging sign that the Lakers might have the juice to recover from the treachery of the Pelicans and make a playoff push down the stretch. If not, at least they made Bill Belichick sit through a gut-wrenching loss.