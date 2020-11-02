Lamar Jackson still can't pass big test, while Steelers are incapable of failing even one

Lamar Jackson struggles in yet another big game. Image : ( Getty Images )

While much of the nation was stuck watching Colts-Lions (and got to see Nyheim Hines’ roundoff backflip with a full twist, twice!) the marquee matchup of the day yesterday was between the Steelers and the Ravens.



The game between two physical teams certainly lived up to the hype of a classic AFC showdown. Neither offense was incredibly efficient on the day, this was a game highlighted by many great defensive plays and a third-quarter spurt from Pittsburgh that allowed the Steelers to gain momentum and control of the game, ultimately getting the 28-24 win over Charm City.



While Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson had moments of his usual greatness, he finished the game only completing 13 of his 28 passes for 208 yards with a passer rating of 65.8. He also threw two costly interceptions, one a pick-six, and lost a fumble that proved to be a big turning point in the game.



Jackson’s immense talent has put him in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in this league in only his third year but it’s undeniable that his performances in big games must improve for the Ravens to win a Super Bowl.



As for the 7-0 Steelers — the only unbeaten team left — they prove once again that they can beat a good team on the road by being more physical at the line of scrimmage and making timely plays. Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who became the winningest regular-season Black head coach yesterday, passing Tony Dungy with his 140th win, has this team playing with a level of confidence that is dangerous.

They aren’t the only undefeated team left in the league by happenstance, the Steelers have an opportunity to run the table and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season.

