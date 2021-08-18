LaMelo Ball is spot on about higher education.

The sensational young star did an interview with GQ that dove deep into who he is and how he thinks.

As many already know, Ball didn’t have the traditional journey to get to the NBA. He was a celebrity with his own signature shoe as a teenager because of his family, and played professional basketball in Lithuanian and Australia before Charlotte picked him with the third overall pick in 2020. College likely wasn’t something that was on Ball’s mind — and, frankly, he would have been unable to compete anyway because of amateurism rules.

When asked if he regrets the decision to skip higher education Ball told GQ:

“We not trippin’ off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don’t need school. And school not even teachin’ you shit — what the fuck is school?”



The youngster would later clarify his comments on his Instagram story.

“Let me rephrase … school not for Everybody,” said Ball. “Now if you wanna be a doctor, betta take (that) ass to (school). So please don’t be going to ya momma talking about some (I don’t) wanna do school … when you not like (that) and not all the way invested in your plan A. “

The clarification from Ball was key here.

His initial comments will spark some reactions from people because of how college degrees have been perceived as a metric that separates the haves and have-nots in our society.

But the truth is, higher education holds different values for each person. For Ball, it holds no weight ’cause he’s a 6-foot-8 athlete with the passing skills of Jason Kidd and Magic Johnson.

For a 19-year-old trying to become a lawyer or medical professional, there is no other option for them; they better enroll somewhere.

Also, college serves as a buffer for many young adults trying to assimilate into the real world. Outside of academics, many students need college so they can have the opportunity to mature and grow as people. Some people desperately need those life skills and others don’t.

I’m glad Ball’s comments were able to start a conversation around education and how we view people with or without degrees. There is still a stigma that exists around people without them.

We have to remember that degrees are not a measure of intelligence, and that many people have successful careers without them.

All Ball is saying is that everyone has their own path and they need to take their own journey.

That’s a lesson everyone should be willing to learn.