Halloween isn’t just a time to wear spooky costumes, but to mock sports figures as well. Here are some hypothetical Halloween package ideas that cut below the surface. Some of these costume concepts are more polarizing than others as well, so if you’re looking to evoke a reaction, these are for you. Halloween can be a bit of a team sport as well, so you may need to draft a friend or two into rolling along with it. If you’ve got the personnel to coordinate Halloween fits, these hypothetical costumes might be for you.

