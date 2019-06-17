Now that Lonzo Ball has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, LaVar Ball has reemerged from what was a pleasant absence to loudly boast about his son and be rude to female TV hosts. Today, he acted a little creepy toward Molly Qerim on First Take.



Ball’s bombastic personality puts him in demand on morning shout shows, even though those producers definitely know better at this point. You may recall Ball being a huge jerk to Kristine Leahy during a tense interview two years ago, telling her, “Stay in your lane,” then pouting and ignoring her for the duration of the segment. He then proceeded to profit off of this by selling ugly shirts with the phrase for $50.

Ball had mercifully been quiet since his failed stunt in Lithuania, but this morning First Take once again gave him a platform, and he used it to leer at Qerim. “LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here,” she asked. “You can switch gears with me anytime,” Ball responded. Qerim brushed it off with a cringe at the camera then later quipped about calling HR.

Ball being oafishly wrong about his son’s busted shot might be funny, but if he’s going to keep being tactless toward women on TV, maybe don’t book him anymore?



Advertisement

[ESPN]