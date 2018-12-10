Photo: Brett Carlsen (Getty)

This morning, TMZ published a video shot by a fan at Thursday’s game between the Jaguars and Titans, in which Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette can be seen confronting someone in the stands. Fournette can be heard yelling, “You’re too old for that,” and “I’m gonna beat your ass,” at the unseen fan.



Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about the incident at today’s press conference, and he said that Fournette told him that the fan directed a racial slur at him before the confrontation. From USA Today:

“(Jaguars director of public relations) Tad (Dickman) showed it to me prior to our walkthrough today,” Marrone said Monday in a news conference. “And then when I was out on the field after our walkthrough, I met with Leonard. He said there was a racial slur, so that’s what was told to me.” Marrone added that there was no one else who was able to corroborate Fournette’s account, but he said, “I trust the player.”

Marrone was also asked if Fournette would be disciplined for threatening the fan, to which he responded, “That’s kind of a tough one, when it’s a racial slur, and that’s what the player tells you.”

[TMZ]