Wednesday night’s Dodgers-Phillies game was interrupted by a lengthy rain delay. For one fan this meant an opportunity to treat the tarp covering the infield as a Slip ’n Slide; for others, it meant sleep. For many, it meant leaving the stadium and going home. Those who left missed the Dodgers carrying a combined no-hitter into the sixth inning, and two very good children starting a chain reaction that will one day lead to world peace.

Compare this lovely act of generosity to the shameless greed of the vile “Mai Tai Guy.” Incredible to think that these gentle and big-hearted young lads are Philadelphia sports fans.