The fresh and interesting Americans—also Michael Bradley was there—responded to Colombia’s first-half onslaught with a couple of goals early in the second half to take a by-God lead! And that was all that happened!

The first goal came when Kellyn Acosta ran onto the end of a big loopy cross from Antonee Robinson in the 50th minute. Acosta appeared to arrive out of nowhere, but it’s fun to watch him in the video, turning on the afterburners and tracking the ball through the air:

The second goal came just about three minutes later, when some choppy and ragged play near midfield eventually led to Timothy Weah springing free up the left side. Weah’s ball to Bobby Wood was absolutely perfect, and Wood smashed it home:

And there the game ended! That was it. The stadium went dark and no other soccer things happened and everyone went home immediately, and it was a thrilling come-from-behind victory for the good guys in blue. Hooray!