The talent pendulum swings between NFL Drafts at a dizzying rate. The 2022 NFL Draft was a mirage in the desert for teams thirsty for a franchise quarterback. Aside from Kenny Pickett and his leprechaun hands, teams distanced themselves from the top signal-callers, who were mocked as first-rounders to desperate teams in this weekend’s draft.
Right now, the quarterback prospects sitting in stasis until 2023 are pristine ideals in the minds of needy franchises. You don’t have to be famished to recognize the benefits of having a top-two pick in the 2023 class. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are the two draft-eligible 2023 quarterbacks drawing buzz from the NFL. However, there’s also another group of Qbs who could infiltrate the first round. Here’s why the aforementioned pair, the volatile Anthony Richardson, Tyler Van Dyke, and the enigmatic Cameron Ward are three other collegiate arms who could return the quarterback position to its rightful perch next draft season.