Anthony Richardson - Florida

Richardson will be 2023's Malik Willis debate if you increase the volume by 10. He’s either contemporary Cam Newton or Jake Locker redux. His physical profile is unmatched. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound redshirt freshman was built like a tank and fires rockets like one, too. Whether or not he can execute as a full-time starter remains to be seen. Some frustrating lows counter his riveting talent.

The thing about electrifying quarterbacks is that they can make hair-raising plays or leave your franchise scorched if they have a fatal flaw. From week-to-week it was hard to tell which Richardson would be. Before Caleb Williams ran away with the Superman moniker, Richardson was college football’s Man of Steel. Midway through his first start against the Georgia Bulldogs, Richardson was benched after completing 12-of-20 passes for 82 yards, tossing two interceptions (all while gaining a meager 26 yards on 12 rushing attempts), and fumbling once. If starter Emory Jones had not transferred, there’s no guarantee he’d even be the starter in 2023. However, a defense that saw five players picked in the first round will make anyone look raggedy in front of scouts.

He has an explosive arm, that can turn into a grenade in his palm when he tries to overextend himself. College football history is rife with freakish athletes who couldn’t cut the mustard. However, scouts will buy into their preconceived notions about his long-term potential if he can make a leap from theoretical quarterback to tangible SEC starter. He’s a rare quarterback of this nature who has the potential to be the No. 1 pick or Mr. Irrelevant someday.

