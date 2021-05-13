Let's predict each NFL team's won-loss record!

AFC North: 4) Cincinnati Bengals

Head coach Zac Taylor is on the hot seat. He has serious pressure to do well this season after going just 6-25-1 over his first two seasons. Quarterback Joe Burrow (above) is coming off a torn ACL and MCL, so protection had to be the Bengals’ No. 1 concern in the offseason. Cincinnati addressed that issue by signing Riley Reiff and drafting Jackson Carman. If those two can keep Burrow standing upright, then an aerial attack featuring Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and LSU rookie Ja’Marr Chase could be one of the most devastating in the league. The defense is another story. Not much has changed on that end. The team refused to re-sign Carl Lawson opting instead for a more expensive, less efficient version of Lawson in Trey Hendrickson. The addition of Mike Hilton was an underrated signing, but doesn’t do nearly enough to make up for all the other holes that the team faces on defense. This team will score a lot of points next year, but they’ll probably give up a ton more.

