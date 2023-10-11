Lexi Thompson's mere presence on PGA Tour 'is a success'

No matter what happens for Lexi Thompson at this week's PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open at Las Vegas, her drive off the first tee Thursday will make it a win in the eyes of her fellow competitors.

Thompson will be the seventh woman to compete on the PGA Tour, when she participates in the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall series. It's the first appearance for an LPGA player since Brittany Lincicome in the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

"It's everything," PGA Tour member Luke List said Wednesday when asked what Thompson's participation means to young females looking up to her as a role model.

List, who has a young daughter, said it is "phenomenal" that young girls, especially those who play golf, can see somebody open new doors.

"I think that there is much room for growth in the women's game, and continued in our game, too," said List, the winner of last week's Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Miss. "But for them, just having that opportunity to — on the biggest stage — show their skills, even her just teeing it up is a success without whatever she shoots."

Thompson has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2019 but played well as a member of the United States' Solheim Cup team last month at Spain. The United States and Europe finished tied 14-14 which allowed Europe to retain the trophy.

"I know (Thompson) will handle it well," List said. "Just crossing those barriers is really important and I think that just the tournament being progressive, and giving her the opportunity, is really cool."

Thompson agrees with List's assessment.

"If I can inspire one individual, I would feel like I'm making progress," she said. "Of course, yes, I want to play good. That's a whole other story. There is more to life than performing well. That's what I want, to inspire others.

"And yeah, we'll see where the golf takes me. I know I've played well the last few weeks, and just take one shot at a time. Whatever happens, it's a blessing to be here."

Thompson might even be able to liven things up with her personality. PGA Tour member Taylor Montgomery said he is looking forward to meeting another member of the Thompson family.

"Yeah, I think it's cool," Montgomery said of Thompson's presence. "I haven't seen her play, but I played a lot with her brother, Curtis. Curtis Thompson and I are really good buddies. That's one crazy dude, Curtis. I can only imagine what Lexi is like."

—Field Level Media