LHP Jim Poole, who gave up World Series-winning HR, dies at 57

Left-hander Jim Poole, who pitched for eight teams in the majors but is perhaps best known for allowing a World Series-clinching home run, died Friday of ALS complications, according to his alma mater, Georgia Tech. He was 57.

Poole, who made all 431 of his appearances as a reliever, was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

He was 22-12 with a 4.31 ERA and four saves in 11 seasons covering 363 innings.

In Game 6 of the 1995 World Series, while pitching for Cleveland, the then-Indians trailed the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Poole entered in relief of Cleveland starter Dennis Martinez in a scoreless game with runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He struck out Fred McGriff to end the threat.

With the game still 0-0 going to the bottom of the sixth, however, Atlanta's David Justice led off the inning with a homer for what proved to be the only run of the game. Poole also played for the Cleveland team that reached the 1998 American League Championship Series.

—Field Level Media