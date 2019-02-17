Orlando Apollos linebacker Ryan Davis Sr. had to be helped onto a stretcher on Sunday after suffering an injury to the head and neck area late in the first half of his team’s game against the San Antonio Commanders.

The injury occurred as the linebacker was blitzing the Commanders’ quarterback. San Antonio’s tackle gave the player a slight shove to the left, which coincided with Orlando linebacker Earl Okine getting around his blocker and led to the two players colliding with one another. Davis’s head slammed at an awkward angle on Okine’s chest, and sent both of them to the ground. Okine was able to eventually get up on his own power, but Davis needed much more medical assistance. (Warning: the replay is in slow-motion).

Davis was able to give an optimistic thumbs-up on his way out of the stadium, which was also a sign that he was able to freely move his arms. There’s no official word on the linebacker’s condition, but the team’s Twitter account reported that he suffered “an apparent neck injury.”

We’ll update this post with relevant information if it becomes available.