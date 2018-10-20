Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lionel Messi was subbed off in the 15th minute of Barcelona’s match against Sevilla on Saturday after suffering an apparent injury to his arm or elbow. The Argentinian was chasing after the ball and ran into a defending Sevilla player, forcing him to land awkwardly. Messi writhed in pain on the pitch until medical staff arrived to help him off.



The incident occurred just minutes after he scored Barcelona’s second goal of the game. While no injury to Messi could ever really come at a “good” time, Barcelona have a particularly tough stretch of games ahead of them. On Wednesday, the Spanish club takes on Inter in a Champions League group stage match, and the following Sunday is El Clásico. We’ll update this post if more information about this injury becomes available.

Update (5:36 p.m. ET): Initial reports are not looking great for Messi.