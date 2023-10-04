Golf

LIV Golf chairman participating in DP World Tour event

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Yasir Al-Rumayyan (L) walks next to Saudi golf CEO Majed Al Surour (R) during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral.
Oct 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Yasir Al-Rumayyan (L) walks next to Saudi golf CEO Majed Al Surour (R) during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is participating in this week's DP World Tour event in Scotland.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Al-Rumayyan, 53, will compete in the pro-am portion of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrew's.

Advertisement

The participation of the governor of Saudia Arabia's Public Investment Fund in a European tour event comes four months after the announcement of the planned merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF.

Advertisement

"Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide people. We need to get peace," Johann Rupert, chairman of Dunhill's parent company Richemont, told The Scotsman.

Advertisement

"It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to (Al-Rumayyan), but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing," Rupert said.

Al-Rumayyan will partner with Peter Uihlein, one of four LIV golfers entered in the event along with Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen and Laurie Canter. They are playing on sponsor invitations.

Advertisement

Al-Rumayyan was originally entered into the event under the pseudonym Andrew Waterman, according to a report in The Scotsman.

—Field Level Media