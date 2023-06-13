Advertisement
Advertisement

Monahan received the PGA’s letter, while former two-time-major-PGA-winner Greg Norman, now chief executive for LIV, received his federation’s letter. The Senate requested LIV turn over documents revealing the organization’s corporate structure, while the PGA must provide forms relating to its tax-exempt status under Section 510(c)(6), and how that status will be affected by a merger, per the letters, with a deadline of June 26 to complete the transfer of documents.

While the results at Los Angeles Country Club will have little or no impact on any Senate proceedings, seeing the mental wherewithal of the top golfers in the world after the sports’ game-changing last few weeks will be interesting. When everyone last convened at the PGA Championship, this was the last thing on everyone’s mind. Now everyone will get along and there will be no pushback about the likes of Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau after they accepted the Saudi’s money! The underlying tension is the biggest elephant in the room and should create an environment like none we’ve seen at a major tournament before.