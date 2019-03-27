As Big Baller Brand apparently unravels amid an embezzlement scandal, Lonzo Ball looks ready to shift loyalties. The Lakers guard has already covered up his BBB logo tattoo with a pair of impossibly shaped dice. Once you see those bones, they’re unforgettable, and unmistakably familiar, too. Their dimensions, their inexplicable love handles—they take you back to a certain time in life. Here are some on-theme suggestions should Lonzo ever want to fill out his sleeves.



Skull

Flame

Yin and yang

Advertisement

Flaming skull

Ball (new family crest)

Advertisement

Shooting star



UFO with cool motion lines



Advertisement

The “S”

