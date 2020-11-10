LSU’s Koy Moore being ‘violated’ by police is another example why we can't relax on fighting injustice

Playing for football for LSU may just have saved Koy Moore from becoming another hashtag. Image : ( AP )

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore says he was “violated numerous times” during an incident with Baton Rouge Police on Saturday night.



In a Twitter post on Sunday, Moore detailed the alleged incident saying that police officers pulled guns on him and assumed that he had a firearm and drugs. He also noted that police allegedly unzipped his pants to find the weapon Moore repeatedly said he didn’t have. When Moore allegedly tried to record the officers for “documentation of harassment” with his cellphone, he says it was snatched from him.

Moore, a freshman, says the officers let him go once he told them he was an LSU football player.

According to the City Police Chief Murphy Paul, all three officers involved in the incident have been put on paid administrative leave.

“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention,” Paul said in a statement. “As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. “Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

Moore’s situation is all too common for Black people in America.

According to a Pew Research study, Black adults are five times more likely to say they’ve been unfairly stopped by law enforcement. This has been a huge problem for Black individuals in this country for decades despite their accomplishments or status. During the height of New York City’s Stop-and-Frisk era, Blacks were stopped by police more than any other race. According to the NYCLU, in 2010 the NYPD recorded 601,285 stops. Despite making up just 22 percent of the population of New York City at the time, Blacks accounted for 54 percent of stops (315,083). Whites made up just 9 percent of stops despite being over 33 percent of the population.

We saw altercations between the police and the Black community capture the country’s attention this summer in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s murder as well as the shooting of Jacob Blake.

These incidents are nothing new for this country and will not be fixed overnight just because someone else is in the White House.

That sentiment was communicated by Moore himself after his alleged encounter with police.

“As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problems have not changed,” said Moore. “I could have lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would have happened to the guys who did it.”

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron released a statement about the situation, along with AD Scott Woodward.

As the investigation ensues, hopefully, true justice will be served to these officers based on their actions. No human being should have to fear for his or her life and be subjected to harassment.

If Moore’s post told us anything it’s that we cannot relax. There are still multiple steps that need to be taken to fix the ills of this country.

This is not the time to rest, because injustice refuses to take a break.

