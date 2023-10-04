Malte Amundsen's late strike ends Revolution's perfect home record

Malte Amundsen scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute as the Columbus Crew ended the New England Revolution's home unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday.

Amundsen scored with his left foot 6 yards out off a corner kick by Diego Rossi, who gave the Crew (15-9-8, 53 points) the lead in the 20th minute before Tomas Chancalay tied it in the 48th for the Revolution.

New England (14-7-10, 52 points) entered as the last unbeaten home team in MLS but fell to 11-1-4 and had a 16-match home win streak to last October snapped.

The goal by Amundsen allowed the teams to avoid an MLS record by not tying for a sixth straight matchup.

Columbus jumped over New England into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with two matches left. While the Crew is 2-0-2 in the past four matches, the Revolution are 1-2-3 in the last six.

After New England had two early shots off target, the Crew struck quickly for the lead on the transition started by Aidan Morris with a long ball from the back to Alex Matan on the left flank.

Matan dribbled to the left of the box then directed a pass across to Rossi, who slotted his shot to the lower left corner for his third goal in nine matches since joining the Crew on Aug. 2 from Turkish club Fenerbahce. Matan's 11th assist tied him with Cucho Hernandez for the team lead.

New England pressured for the equalizer, but Patrick Schulte was up to the task as the Revolution trailed at the half at home for the first time this season.

In the 32nd minute, DeJuan Jones dazzled his way deep and forced Schulte to make a save at the right post and three minutes later Schulte stopped Emmanuel Boateng.

Chancalay ripped a shot from the top of the box off a cross by Jones. He has four goals in eight MLS matches since arriving on loan from Racing Club (Argentina).

In the 57th, Chancalay sent a strike from distance off the crossbar.

—Field Level Media