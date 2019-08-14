A Fresno man named Dana Hutchings died on Tuesday night after collapsing during a taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game, according to a report from the Fresno Bee.

Hutchings, 41, was participating in the contest between innings of a game between the Grizzlies—the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals—and the Memphis Redbirds. According to the Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman, he began choking during the contest. EMTs performed the Heimlich and CPR on him until paramedics arrived, but Hutchings died on arrival after being rushed to the hospital.

“We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away,” the Grizzlies told Deadspin in a statement. “The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

The contest that Hutching participated in was part of a prelude to the ballpark’s annual “Taco Truck Throwdown” on Saturday, which features musical performances and competitive eating. The team confirmed to Deadspin that the event will continue as planned.

Update (4:34 p.m.): The team now says, in a follow-up email, “The status of the competitive eating portion of Saturday’s event is TBD. We are evaluating.”