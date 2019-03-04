Photo: Mary Schwalm (AP)

Kyrie Irving—a professional basketball player who last summer starred in a feature film about a signature character he developed in a marketing campaign with one of the world’s most prominent brands—wishes to make it known that actually he has no interest in using his basketball career to cultivate attention and fame:

Maybe by “younger” he means those days of yore, uh, nine months ago? It’s easy to believe this statement, given how reluctant Kyrie has been over the course of his career to posture and pontificate for the media, and use the media as a way of communicating with his coworkers, and deliberately stir up needless and ridiculous controversies centered around his personal beliefs. Truly he has always been a reserved and private basketball monk. Leave him the hell alone!