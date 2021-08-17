Evan Fournier is out on these internet servers throwing shots.

He hit Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with some major shade on Monday.

Fournier is now a New York Knick after signing a four-year, $78 million deal in free agency to play in Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Durant has taken a lot of slander from people around the Twitterverse because of how he likes to wear his hair. So, Fournier comin’ in with the, “He needs a barber, too.” line, was pure comedy.

What makes the situation even crazier is that Fournier seemingly has hair issues of his own. As Twitter points out, it’s not like Fournier is walking around looking like a spokesman for Head & Shoulders either:

Fournier is coming off an impressive Olympic run that saw the Frenchman drop 28 points on the United States in a pool game and then 16 more against the Americans in the gold medal game.

It wasn’t enough to outlast Durant though, who dropped 29 on Fournier and France to claim gold for the United States.

With Fournier joining the Knicks, it will give the two players multiple opportunities per season to settle their little playful Twitter squabbles on the court. Just think about how funny the memes wouldwill be ifwhen Fournier and Durant were to start talking trash and go nose to nose.

There’ll be a whole lot more receding hairline and balding jokes flying around on basketball Twitter, that’s for sure.

The Knicks gave their fan base significant hope last season for the first time since President Obama (Ed. note: Make that Clinton — Rich O.) left office by making the playoffs. Obviously, Brooklyn has three of the top 15 players in the league on its roster, and will be looking to bring home a championship this upcoming season. The Atlantic is gonna be fun.