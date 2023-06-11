Advertisement

And they have Ederson in goal, one of the best in the world, to save them when Inter came looking for an equalizer. Even if the overall structure wasn’t set up to maximize what City are, they still have more than enough to provide more than enough moments to win:

It’s as if when Darth went on his own trip to protect the Death Star he also shot down Han and Luke, because y’know, he’s also the best pilot.

And City have the Treble. Whatever observers and history deems this era, and whatever the Premier League decides about their 115 counts of accused financial malpractice to assemble this team, they still assembled this team. Perhaps only through malfeasance can such a team be constructed, but it is a team to behold, even if it all ends up being deemed a fraud at some point. The trophies can be stripped in name, but not in feel. They were a team that could do anything it wanted whenever it wanted, even when the driver froze up. They played brilliant soccer at times, maybe the most stunning we’d seen. They could be simply functional when they had to as well. They could be ruthless and miserly and artful from one moment to the next.

If it does become a symbol of what’s wrong with the sport, and many will say it already has, it’ll still remain the ideal of what the game on the field could be. If sanctions one day mar or muddy the accomplishments on paper, we’ll all still know what they created in our minds.

