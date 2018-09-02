Manchester United are not having a great season so far. They’ve managed to earn just three points in their first three games, manager José Mourinho is reaching a breaking point, and Graeme Souness is getting the dog whistle out early.



One motivated supporters’ group decided to make their feelings known in the form of the Premier League’s newest great tradition: fly-over banners.

The group claiming responsibility for the protest is called A Voice From the Terrace, who blame United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for the club’s lack of early success. Reports surfaced that Woodward blocked some of Mourinho’s desired moves during the transfer window, making player judgments himself instead of leaving it to the manager.

The last time Manchester United supporters ponied up money for this comically English brand of protest was in 2014, when some called for an immediate sacking of then-manager David Moyes. Of course, the beauty of this tradition truly began in 2017 when competing groups of Arsenal fans each flew two banners over the club’s match at West Brom: one in support of former manager Arsene Wenger, and the other calling for #WengerOut.

Even as Wenger enjoys his time away from the beautiful game, his influence within the Premier League remains.