Given the grey on this baseball attendee’s beard, it’s safe to assume that he’s got a fair bit of experience living life. Yet, none of those moments could have possibly prepared him for the joy that holding the ball from DJ LeMahieu’s ground-rule double would give him on Sunday.

Okay, so “nabbing” isn’t exactly the right word to use there as he mostly just pointed at the ball that had landed on some guy’s feet and got the person standing next to him to hand it over.

As much as this gimmicky London series between the Red Sox and Yankees hasn’t exactly gone the way MLB probably thought it would—British baseball newbies will be quite surprised to discover that not every game takes nearly five hours and ends with a score of 17-13—the league can at least point to this ear-to-ear smile of this guy and claim that they had an impact overseas.