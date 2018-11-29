Photo: Mike Comer (Getty)

University of Miami head coach Mark Richt seemed all set to have one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country join his program next year. Not only had four-star quarterback Max Johnson verbally committed to Miami in February of 2016, he also happens to be Richt’s nephew. So it came as a bit of a shock yesterday when Johnson announced that he will be playing at LSU.



I guess it was nice of Johnson to thank Richt in his statement. He may not have any quarterbacks in the class of 2019 or 2020 committed to his program, but at least he has the gratitude of his nephew, which is priceless.