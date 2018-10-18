Photo: Mitchell Leff (Getty Images)

The Sixers didn’t really need Markelle Fultz to play well in tonight’s 127-108 blowout of the Bulls, which was good, because something’s clearly still affecting him. He finally made his first career three-pointer, though, and it made for a nice little moment. The Philly crowd celebrated like they’d traded for a protected 2020 first-round pick:

The Sixers guard needs to do more of that, and less of this:

Fultz clearly developed his confidence as the game went on: He was 1-for-6 in the first half, but 5-for-15 for the game. It’s still a process.