Sixers point guard Markelle Fultz’s shooting stroke doesn’t appear to be getting any better. Sure, he went 7-for-9 from the field on Saturday against the Grizzlies, but overall, he has refused to take a three-pointer in the month of November, and his eFG% is worst on the Sixers except for some guy named Jonah Bolden. He’s also had some issues with his trainer, who said a week ago that Fultz was “not healthy.”

Free throws, too, appear to be an obstacle. Fultz was shooting 60% at the line heading into tonight, and in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Heat, one attempt—the final one in the second video—looked especially ugly. I’m no psychologist, and one of the three actually does fall, but this has the look of a man who is vastly overthinking how to put a ball in a hoop.

Yeah, the 76ers could probably use some help from Jimmy Butler.