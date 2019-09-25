Photo: Mitchell Leff (Getty)

Nobody’s heard much from Markelle Fultz since he was traded to the Orlando Magic last February, which is probably for the best. Aside from getting healthy and rebuilding his shoddily rebuilt jump shot from the ground up, what Fultz needed most was some time out of the spotlight. That time appears to be over:



Well, okay! He looks good? At least functional? But please, Orlando Magic, do not put any unnecessary pressure on this dude. Perhaps this could be the last hype video before he actually gets into a regular-season game.