The last thing the sad and strange Markelle Fultz saga needed was whatever the hell this is, per David Aldridge:

Raymond Brothers is Fultz’s agent in general, so it’s kind of weird that he’s being referred to as the player’s attorney here, but at this point, every possible aspect of this situation is weird. It sure makes it seem like Fultz is at odds with the Sixers’ front office, and is possibly seeking proof that his struggles are more physical than mental.

Fultz saw just seven minutes of play in last night’s win over the Suns and continues to forlornly tinker with his shot form. The Sixers, who would probably love to clear up some space for a huge signing this offseason, owe the 20-year-old $9,745,200 next season.