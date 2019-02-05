Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lob pass heaved from beyond the arc—always sweet. Lob pass heaved from beyond the arc and then caught and thrown down for a spinning dunk—that’s much sweeter. Kings guard Yogi Ferrell saw rookie Marvin Bagley sneaking behind the defense, then hit him for exactly that play late in Monday night’s 127-112 win over the Spurs. It’s one of the more ridiculous alley-oops you’ll ever see outside an incoherent All-Star game:



While this dunk has been mistakenly billed everywhere as a 360°, it’s no less cool for being a mere 180°, I promise. Bagley has emerged as a constantly airborne menace and had a hell of a night against the Spurs: career-high 24 points, along with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Every righteous Bagley highlight like this must make it a little less painful for Sacramento fans to watch Luka doing everything there is to do.