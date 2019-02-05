Lob pass heaved from beyond the arc—always sweet. Lob pass heaved from beyond the arc and then caught and thrown down for a spinning dunk—that’s much sweeter. Kings guard Yogi Ferrell saw rookie Marvin Bagley sneaking behind the defense, then hit him for exactly that play late in Monday night’s 127-112 win over the Spurs. It’s one of the more ridiculous alley-oops you’ll ever see outside an incoherent All-Star game:
While this dunk has been mistakenly billed everywhere as a 360°, it’s no less cool for being a mere 180°, I promise. Bagley has emerged as a constantly airborne menace and had a hell of a night against the Spurs: career-high 24 points, along with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Every righteous Bagley highlight like this must make it a little less painful for Sacramento fans to watch Luka doing everything there is to do.