Damar Hamlin makes first public speaking appearance since cardiac arrest

Less than a month since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public speaking appearance since the incident on Tuesday night as a surprise guest at a taping of FOX’s upcoming season of The Masked Singer. Per TMZ Sports, Hamlin attended the taping with his younger brother, Damir, who is a fan of the show.



Hamlin’s not wearing a larger-than-life costume, so it’s safe to say he’s not a contestant. He appeared from a box suite during the Bills’ AFC Divisional Round game against Cincinnati, but didn’t speak with anyone publicly as Buffalo’s season came to an end. The upcoming season of The Masked Singer premieres Feb. 15, but has been taping episodes for its spring slate for a few weeks, meaning we won’t see Hamlin’s appearance until at least mid-March.



Chris Jericho, Terry Bradshaw and other athletes who’ve been on the show

Several athletes and other sports figures have competed on the show including Terry Bradshaw, Victor Oladipo, Jordan Mailata, Chris Jericho, Chloe Kim and many more. TMZ shared two photos of Hamlin on stage beside host Nick Cannon. His purpose on the show isn’t clear besides not being a contestant. Mailata and Barry Zito are tied for the athletes to do the best on the show, both being unmasked with one elimination before the finale.