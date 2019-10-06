Mason Rudolph Leaves Ravens-Steelers After Getting Knocked Out By Earl Thomas

Mason Rudolph had to be helped off the field in the third quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Ravens on Sunday after being on the receiving end of a brutal hit from two Baltimore defenders. On a third down play, Rudolph scrambled out of the pocket as he looked for an open receiver. Right after he released the ball downfield to James Washington, Brandon Carr and Earl Thomas sandwiched the Pittsburgh quarterback, with Thomas smashing into the front of Rudolph. The Steeler then collapsed to the ground where his arms popped up, and he was unresponsive as his teammates tried to get him to stand up.

The very dim silver lining in all of this is that Rudolph eventually was able to sit up and communicate with trainers. But the situation spiraled into quite a shit show when trainers were forced to half-carry Rudolph off the field as the cart they brought out for him appeared to break down.

Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie free agent from Samford, entered the game for Rudolph following his injury. He subsequently led the Steelers downfield for a touchdown.



Update (3:46 pm ET): Rudolph has left the building