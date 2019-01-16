Photo: Matt Slocum (AP)

The 76ers beat the absolute hell out of the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night, by the score of 149–107. This was supposed to be the heated and fiercely contested first meeting between Jimmy Butler and his former Timberwolves teammates, but instead it was a savage massacre. Butler was only needed for 28 minutes of burn in the anticlimactic clash.

Whether or not the young Timberwolves are still smarting from the infamous pre-trade preseason practice that brought all the team’s internal dysfunction into the public eye, world-class troll and relentless shit-talker Joel Embiid was happy to reference it in some well-earned post-game ribbing:

You will recall, Woj reported and then Butler confirmed that he’d joined third-string teammates in scrimmages that fateful day, and spent the sessions dishing assists and talking shit and dominating Minnesota’s prized youngsters, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. The Wolves came nowhere close to earning a little payback Tuesday night: Butler finished the game with 19 points on a cool 8-of-10 from the floor, without so much as breaking a sweat. Embiid, for his part, devoured Towns, pouring in 31 points on 17 shots in 27 minutes, to go with a game-high 13 rebounds; Towns finished with a paltry 13 points, and a game-worst minus-42, and he’s all too aware that the teams have a game left in their season series:

Butler and Embiid haven’t been the cleanest fit since they joined forces in Philadelphia, but clearly Butler’s abundant flowing cheese is bringing them closer together by the day.