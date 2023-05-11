The Colorado Rapids have suspended attacker Max Alves in connection to a match-fixing ring in Brazil, per an ESPN report. The Major League Soccer club made a statement acknowledging the situation but did not name Alves for any player in the remarks. The MLS’ official account made a similar statement with little clarity on specifics.



Advertisement

On Wednesday, Brazilian prosecutors charged seven professional soccer players with alleged match-fixing but didn’t disclose anyone’s identity. Five players from Brazilian clubs were also suspended on Wednesday alongside Alves. Brazilian outlet O Globo ties Alves to the charges and allegedly shows he was paid $12,000 to receive a yellow card against the Los Angeles Galaxy last September, something he did less than two minutes after coming into the game as a substitute. O Globo also reports Alves put Zeca, a former Houston Dynamo player, in contact with the organization allegedly making the illegal payments last October.



30% Off iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum A little helper

This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier. Buy for $244 from Amazon Advertisement

Alves came to MLS from Brazilian club Flamengo for the start of the 2022 season and has made 43 overall appearances for the Rapids. He started Colorado’s victory over the Galaxy last weekend. Alves turns 22 on Friday. The full list of players suspended can be found here.